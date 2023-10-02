United Targets Military Pilots

United Airlines has created a new recruitment campaign aimed at smoothing the transition from military flying to the aluminum (and composite) tube. Candidates who qualify are guaranteed a right-seat job and do not have to get an ATP before applying. “They can earn this certification before commencing their roles at United, providing flexibility and timing that suits them and their loved ones,” United said in a news release.
The program is open to active duty and reserve pilots and those with prior military flying experience as long as they meet the basic requirements. About 3,000 of United’s current 16,000 pilots have military experience along with 9,200 in other roles. United needs to hire 10,000 pilots in the next 10 years to meet an aggressive expansion schedule. The airline recently ordered 100 Boeing 787 aircraft.
This is great news! Hopefully these pilots take the offer and get into the United Pipeline. I may actually have to start flying United when that happens.
I must say, after an almost 40 year career flying everything from props to the 747-400 for a major US Airline (not UAL) , I flew with hundreds of Military Pilots including 3 Star Generals, they were no better than civilian pilots. What makes a good pilot? I don’t think there’s any such thing as a natural pilot, and what makes a great pilot is somebody that has developed the experience to be able to know his or her limitations, and just make good practical decisions . If you can identify the ego, which is a problem in aviation, and control that, and do things predicated on wisdom rather than spontaneous surges of ego, you can be a great pilot. Just another requirement, being professional and being able to get along with your fellow crew members. I loved my job and never had to work for a living. Still fly my B55 for several nonProfits about 200 hours per year.
By the way, I learned to fly as an enlisted airman in an USAF sanctioned Aero Club. Soloed a Cessna 150 at 17 years old.
The big factor is the head start of already being pilots with some experience under their belts. Nothing magical about being military, same variations in ego and other personality leanings.
Your mention of the military Aero Club reminded me about the one at Wheelus AFB (Libya) back in the mid ’60s. They had a flat-rate “special”; you could, if you were adept enough within the hour limit imposed, get your license for $200. And I didn’t take advantage because my budget was too tight at the time!
I have nothing against any military pilot taking an airline job. I do think this is just another attempt by an airline to avoid having to pay to train candidates from student pilot level all the way up to ATP. Just snag a pilot who someone else has payed for training (the government)! Only in aviation!