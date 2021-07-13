Embraer Secures 80-Aircraft Deal

Toronto-based Porter Airlines has placed a firm order for 30 Embraer E195-E2 passenger jets with options for an additional 50 aircraft. Porter, the North American launch customer for the E195-E2, is expected to begin taking deliveries in the second half of 2022. The deal is worth an estimated $5.82 billion.

“With this order for up to 80 of our largest aircraft, the E2 is making a stunning North American debut,” said Embraer Commercial Aviation CEO Arjan Meijer. “As the quietest and most fuel-efficient aircraft in the segment, the E195-E2 also delivers excellent economic performance that shines through.”

As previously reported by AVweb, the E195-E2 received type certificates from Brazil’s Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC), the FAA and EASA in April 2019. The first E195-E2 was delivered to aircraft leasing company AerCap and Brazilian airline Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras the following September. Embraer says the E2, which seats between 120 and 146 passengers, offers a 20 percent reduction in maintenance costs and burns 25.4 percent less fuel per seat than the previous generation E195.