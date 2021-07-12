Short Final: In And Out Of KMIA

Back in the ’70s, before landing fees and general aviation restrictions, I had a reason to make semi-regular trips to Miami International from Avon Park, Fl. in my trusty “lil ole” Comanche. On one return trip to Avon Park, I found myself waiting my turn at the western most taxiway intersection on the north side of 9L. After eight or ten airliner departures from the south side taxiway for 9L, the tower says:

Tower: 05 Papa are you ready to go?

Me: 05 Papa, roger.

Tower: 05 Papa turn right onto the runway, taxi to the end, turn around and hold.

Me: 05 Papa turn right onto the runway, taxi to the end, turn around and hold.

As I was back taxiing…

Airliner quality radio: Do you think ten thousand five hundred feet is long enough to get that little airplane in the air?

Tower: Just trying to get him around the five minute waiting rule for intersection takeoffs – 05 Papa cleared for takeoff and make your north bound turn as soon as practical.

Bill Rackley