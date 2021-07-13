Sheltair Offers ERAU Project Liftoff Students Wind Beneath Their Wings

Sheltair, a 19-strong family-owned FBO chain, has thrown its support behind Project Liftoff, an Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) program dedicated to bringing underrepresented young people into the aviation industry. Project Liftoff operates within the university’s O’Maley College of Business. Sheltair has pledged a financial commitment to the project through May 2025.

Project Liftoff provides tuition and other financial assistance, “removing financial pressures so students can entirely focus on their academic and personal/professional growth,” according to a Sheltair statement. Sheltair President Lisa Holland said, “The work Project Liftoff seeks to accomplish is one we wholeheartedly support; Sheltair looks forward to seeing these future leaders make a difference in the aviation industry.” To best prepare them for the fiscal and organizational side of their aviation careers, Project Liftoff students major or minor in business degree programs along with their aviation courses.

Sheltair also pledged support beyond financial assistance. The company will be helping students with speaking engagements, internships and job-shadowing programs for real-world exposure to the industry, as well as networking opportunities. Project Liftoff also provides early access to the ERAU campus as well as expanded mentorship opportunities, tutoring and advisory services.