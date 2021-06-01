As Passenger Behavior Declines, Airlines Delay Resuming Alcohol Sales

The past weekend saw Southwest and American Airlines decide to delay their decisions to resume serving alcohol on flights. The decisions stem from a continued increase in incidents involving disruptive passengers. FAA reports for 2021 show that, as of May 24, there were roughly 2,500 reported incidents of “unruly behavior” by passengers. Some 1,900 of those involved people refusing to comply with a federal mandate to properly wear face masks.
On May 23, a 28-year-old woman on a Southwest flight from Sacramento to San Diego, California, punched a flight attendant, knocking out two teeth. Southwest has banned the passenger. In a letter to Southwest President Gary Kelly, Lyn Montgomery, president of the local chapter of the flight attendants’ union wrote, in part:
“Today’s traveling environment requires a new level of firmness in both tone and direction to ensure proper control in the cabin of our aircraft as attitudes and behaviors of the flying public have, unfortunately, declined.
“We ask for your help in directing Management to support Flight Attendants as they work to maintain order on the aircraft by giving them the benefit of the doubt. Oftentimes, appropriate actions to maintain a safe environment have been misconstrued as being unkind or inhospitable. As alcohol sales are added back into this already volatile environment, you can surely understand our concern.”
Is it me or is the country getting a bit more weird than usual? Passengers acting out, state legislatures passing laws restricting voting, and mass shootings occurring more frequently than I can remember, people embracing conspiracy theories and willing to overthrow the government violently, and that contingent of folks who somehow think that vaccines are worse than an illness which has killed millions and injured and debilitated millions more. And of course when the unvaccinated get ill they expect to be provided expensive medical care. I dunno…
According to this article over 70% of the disruptions are due to enforcement of face coverings. Although I could care less about alcohol service on airline rides, the 70% solution looks easy to me.