Short Final: Switching To Guns

Returning from Montgomery Field, California, to my home field of Boulder City, Nevada, l was north of Palm Springs when l overheard this exchange:

Los Angeles Center: “Shooter One One, you have an RJ at your 12 o’clock, five miles and a 1000 feet below, opposite direction.”

Shooter One One: “Looking for traffic.”

Center: “RJ123 you have a single F‑18 at your 12 o’clock, five miles and a 1000 feet above, opposite direction.”

RJ123: “Roger. Switching to guns.”

No response from Center but l imagined they were having a good laugh like l was.

Darrel Davidson

Boulder City, NV