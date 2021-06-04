Boeing, Alaska Airlines Partner On ecoDemonstrator Program

Boeing has formed a partnership with Alaska Airlines to test around 20 aviation-oriented technologies as part of the latest iteration of its ecoDemonstrator program. Using a new 737-9 as a flying lab, the program will focus on technologies designed to “enhance the safety and sustainability of air travel.” Once testing is complete, the aircraft will be configured for passenger service and delivered to Alaska Airlines.

“Alaska Airlines flies to some of the most beautiful and geographically diverse regions in the world and we are committed to finding ways to reduce climate impacts across our network,” said Diana Birkett Rakow, Alaska Airlines vice president for public affairs and sustainability. “This work with Boeing to accelerate innovation on the ecoDemonstrator program enables us to contribute to a more sustainable future for our global community.”

ecoDemonstrator flights are expected to begin later this summer. Technologies slated for testing include a new fire extinguishing agent, acoustic lining concepts for engine nacelles and a cabin sidewall panel that uses carbon composite material recycled from Boeing 777X wing production. According to Boeing, the ecoDemonstrator program has tested more than 200 technologies since it began in 2012.