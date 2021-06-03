U.S. Air Force To Buy Global 6000s

Bombardier confirmed on Wednesday that it has signed a deal to supply the U.S. Air Force with up to six modified Global 6000 aircraft. The jets will go to support the Air Force’s Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) program, which currently operates three Bombardier Global Express E-11As and four Global Hawk E-Q4Bs. Bombardier has delivered four Global aircraft for the BACN program since 2007.

“These aircraft are required for continuous operations outside the contiguous United States in multiple theaters of operation,” said BACN Aerial Networks Division procurement lead Elizabeth Rosa. “This acquisition will support the mission by expanding the current fleet to provide a service retained capability to rapidly respond to the operational needs of combatant commanders worldwide.”

Valued at up to $464.8 million, the indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract includes an immediate firm order for one Global 6000 with options for up to five more. The contract also covers engineering and modification work on the aircraft. Modifications will be completed at Bombardier’s Specialized Aircraft’s Center of Excellence in Wichita, Kansas.