United Orders Boom Supersonic Airliners

United Airlines has signed an agreement with Boom Supersonic to purchase 15 Overture supersonic airliners once the model meets United’s “safety, operating and sustainability requirements.” Announced on Thursday, the deal also includes options for 35 additional aircraft. Boom is partnering with Rolls-Royce on a propulsion system for the Overture, which is expected to fly at speeds of up to Mach 1.7.
“United continues on its trajectory to build a more innovative, sustainable airline and today’s advancements in technology are making it more viable for that to include supersonic planes,” said United CEO Scott Kirby. “Boom’s vision for the future of commercial aviation, combined with the industry’s most robust route network in the world, will give business and leisure travelers access to a stellar flight experience.”
As previously reported by AVweb, Boom rolled out its XB-1 supersonic demonstrator, which was designed to demonstrate key technologies for the Overture model, in October 2020. Boom is planning to fly the Overture for the first time in 2026 and hopes to have it enter service in 2029. According to the company, the aircraft will be “optimized to run on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).”
Yeah. Burning $25/gallon fuel certainly will make a supersonic airplane competitive.
Aw, c’mon YARS, by 2029 SAF will be so cheap they will be giving it away! 😉
I hope this “agreement” didn’t require United to actually put any money down. Even if Boom manages to produce a viable aircraft, most governments will probably not allow it to land in their country. Whether a fuel is sustainable or not, it still combusts and leaves sizeable amounts of CO2 and water vapor in the upper atmosphere. The climate change crowd will never settle for that.
Long term planning (8 years out) and public relations kinda get fused together here. The “demonstrator” has yet to fly! Seems like the real need is for local flights from local airports, distances of 200 to 400 miles, with the option of connecting to hubs. Unless you live in a major city and are going to another major city, you are still out of luck. Aside from the sonic and carbon emission impacts, the price of building and maintaining these will be high, which translates into a very small market.
Concorde’s most profitable years were at the end when they lowered ticket prices and got a higher volume of passengers. It’s just that it wasn’t as profitable as their slower, larger aircraft. United is probably thinking that despite a small market, it will be a big enough market to make a profit while also serving as marketing prestige.
Why not give “leisure” travelers what they really want; comfortable seats and legroom?
you are missing the point. 1. Green Fuel – Check. 2. Marketing Wank – Check. 3. Publicity Flag Waving – Check. 4. Technology Innovation – Check. 5. CEO gets bonus from board for meeting initiatives – Check.
As I recall reading somewhere I can’t remember, a lot of these ‘orders’ don’t actually involve money changing hands and rarely come to fruition.
Basically, it’s press release – United gets to brag about going faster instead of breaking guitars, and Boom gets to brag that since Untied believes in us you investors should, too.
United has a big out (and Boom a big hurdle) in that real money only appears if “safety, operating and sustainability requirements” are met.
In other words, it’s only words until the plane actually flies.
Is it me, or does this thing look like a carbon copy of the Concorde, just smaller?