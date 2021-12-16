200th HondaJet Delivered

Honda Aircraft Company has handed over its 200th HondaJet since deliveries began in December 2015, according to an announcement from the company on Thursday. The model flew for the first time in 2003 and received its FAA type certificate in 2015. Certified in more than 13 countries, the worldwide HondaJet fleet has logged over 98,000 flight hours to date.

“Since 2017, the HondaJet has been the most delivered aircraft in its class, and we continue to see high demand for the aircraft, thanks to its unmatched performance, comfort, efficiency and innovative design,” said Honda Aircraft Company President and CEO Michimasa Fujino. “The delivery of the 200th HondaJet is a reflection of its superior capabilities and reliability, as well as the extraordinary customer support of our team members.”

The most recent version of the HondaJet, the HondaJet Elite S, was introduced in May 2021. It features an aircraft communications, addressing and reporting system (ACARS), FAA DataComm and Com3 radio and advanced steering augmentation system (ASAS) and comes equipped with the Garmin G3000-based HondaJet avionics suite. Powered by GE Honda HF120 engines, the HondaJet Elite S has a top cruise speed of 422 knots, 1,437-NM range and maximum cruise altitude of 43,000 feet.