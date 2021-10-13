ACJ TwoTwenty On Schedule For 2023 Debut

The recently-introduced ACJ TwoTwenty business jet from Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ) is on track enter into service in the first quarter of 2023, the company reported at the 2021 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE). ACJ also announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with its first U.S. customer for one TwoTwenty. Based on Airbus’ A220-100, the ACJ TwoTwenty will offer 785 square feet of cabin floor space, a range of 5,650 NM and seats for up to 19 passengers.

As previously reported by AVweb, ACJ is partnering with Switzerland-based on the first 15 TwoTwenty cabins. According to Comlux, which is also the launch customer for the jet, more than 100 cabin configurations will be available. A special cabin edition featuring a joint design by the ACJ team and contemporary artist Cyril Kongo is also being offered. Cabin outfitting will be conducted at Comlux’s completion center in Indianapolis, Indiana.