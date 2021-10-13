Flight Data Systems Updates Recorder Reader

Flight Data Systems released the next generation of its handheld multipurpose interface (HHMPI) flight data recorder data download equipment at NBAA-BACE in Las Vegas on Tuesday. “The latest generation, dubbed the HHMPI V3, features a new touch screen, updated firmware, and new networking capabilities,” the company said in a news release. It also has long battery and it also works with all the cables from the earlier model to make the upgrade more convenient.

The HHMPI is used by OEMs, military and MROs and can read data from most popular recorder brands as well as the SENTRY recorder platform. “It’s new touchscreen interface allows for modern, intuitive navigation and one-touch configuration capabilities designed with maintenance professionals in mind,” the company said.