Why Diamond’s Electric DA40 Could Be A Corner Turner

When Diamond’s presser on its new-OK, planned-electric DA40 arrived yesterday, it almost went into the bit bucket as just another in an ever longer list of e-airplane announcements. But then … wait, this is Diamond, not a garage startup looking for starry-eyed VC dollars. Nonetheless, I have learned to carefully word search press releases for the phrase game changer and/or either word separately. The announcement passed through my filter.
Having been knocked all but senseless by weekly announcements on new electric airplanes, I have nonetheless retained enough of my wits to sense that Diamond’s entry shows promise. I’m not going to call it a game changer, because I don’t think it is, but I would coin a new phrase: corner turner. There’s a favorable alignment of timing, rising demand, advancing battery technology and a cooperative regulatory environment that could very well buoy this project into viability.
When I first started covering electric airplanes more than a decade ago, no one knew what to expect. But industry leader Pipistrel eventually concluded that the best way to build an electric airplane was not to slap an e-motor into an airframe that had a gasoline engine, but to design the airframe clean sheet as an electric. Perversely, it then slapped an electric motor into the Rotax-powered Alpha trainer and enjoyed modest sales success, albeit not in the commercial flight training world. With its eFlyer 2, Bye Aerospace is hewing to the ground-up approach and Diamond is just electrifying a DA40.
There may be method to this madness. First of all, the DA40 is a proven airframe with benign, predictable handling that’s yielded a superb safety record. It hasn’t been every flight school’s cup of tea, but it has still found sales traction. Now, something intriguing: Diamond isn’t certifying a new type here, but doing an STC for a new powerplant. Diamond’s Scott McFadzean told me they hope to be able to retrofit existing airframes with electric propulsion. Think about that. Your gasoline- or diesel-powered DA40 is timed out and three years or five or eight years from now, the electric economics look better, so you convert it. If they can make this work, it would reduce the capital requirement by leveraging sunk costs in an existing airframe.
Some numbers: Diamond says the eDA40’s endurance will be about 90 minutes, with a return-to-service charge time of about 20 minutes. One charging proposal is a truck with a battery pack that could drive right up to the airplane just as a fuel truck does now and to shave costs, the truck could be charged at night to capitalize on off-peak pricing. (I’m sure it will have an onboard computer to figure all that out and send a text reminder to the driver’s Apple watch.)
The batteries will be in a pod under the belly of the airplane and although I don’t have the weight of them precisely, the airplane will retain its 2821-pound gross weight (1280 kg) on a planned empty weight of 2403 pounds (1090 kg). Payload will be about 190 kg or 418 pounds. It’s a two-person airplane, even though the cabin retains its original volume and seats.
Diamond estimates the battery life will be about 2000 cycles, which translates to a best-case of 3000 hours. Real-world performance here matters because battery replacement is expensive and shorter cycle life could chew into the 40 percent lower operating costs Diamond thinks the eDA40 could deliver. And although 40 percent sounds like a lot, it’s not necessarily if a school doesn’t budget that for fuel. No hard numbers on price yet, but McFadzean said a working estimate of $550,000 is realistic. That’s similar to the Jet-A DA40NG.
Heretofore, electric airplanes have been curiosities and somewhat illusory. I’ve had to travel all the way to Slovenia (twice) to fly one and European owners have made themselves scarce when asked about operating economics. But I think a sea change is afoot caused by a combination of worry about unleaded avgas costing more, looming climate change regulation and a sense of inevitability of electric propulsion, given the directionality of the car and truck market. After a period of doldrums, the electric vehicle market is again booming.
While the timing is more favorable for an entry, I have no feel or prediction for the developmental timeline. I don’t see these airplanes being disruptive. Yet. They may eventually get there, but Diamond will have to prove the benefits of electrics over its efficient gasoline and diesel aircraft. Flight schools pinch pennies and while some are sure to be early adopters of an airplane or two, it’s fleet sales from the likes of the University of North Dakotas, the Embry-Riddles and other schools that drive volume and, to a degree, the cachet that leads to additional sales.
And speaking of UND, I asked the school’s chief instructor, Jeremy Roesler, what the potential might be. He thought 90 minutes of endurance was a little tight for UND’s needs, but perhaps workable. Like everyone else, he expects electrics to outstrip the infrastructure required to support them and that’s likely to yield some turbulence in the acceptance. He sees geography as potential destiny. How will those batteries perform in a North Dakota winter and what will cabin heat do to endurance? He also said something surprising: “I think we would be more likely to have a Jet-A fleet before an electric fleet.” He said the school has been impressed with the longer overhaul times and low operating costs of diesel and is viewing them more favorably.
Diamond owns the aerodiesel market so this may bode well for the company because it’s likely that electrics, when they are accepted, will go into mixed fleets. Operators will continue to need airplanes with longer legs than electric aircraft will be capable of for perhaps the next decade. By 2023, say, Diamond may very well be the only company that can offer the same model with three propulsion systems: gasoline, Jet-A and electric. That’s quite a portfolio.
Although Roesler says UND may not be ready to buy electric airplanes at the moment, he says he’s bullish on Diamond’s chances. And he does consider the eDA40 a game changer. “If there’s a company to get electric airplanes into the industry, Diamond is the one. I have great confidence in Diamond doing this,” he says. That bodes well, too, because while I just flap my lips, Roesler actually signs the checks for new airplanes.
Turning a corner? Sure… The last time I remember anyone turning a corner it was my mother in-law, right into a fresh pour of concrete. I got a funny feeling that’s where this is going.
Going the STC route is certainly an interesting approach. It’s inevitable that in the not-too-distant future (20, 50 years?) we will see a majority of new vehicles and light GA aircraft powered by something other than just an internal combustion engine, whether we like it or not. Either the industry works to iron out the issues now so we have somewhat-useful vehicles in the future, or we resist kicking and screaming until the inevitable happens and we have to start the work of adapting only then.
Airplanes are no longer built to be faster, haul more, or be more available. The focus seems to have drifted to other less reasonable and to more ethereal realms.
An objective and well-reasoned view of the potential marketplace—and the problems of fitting a otential product into a that I’ll/defined market
Most electric manufacturers try to fit a square peg into a round hole (the load and range problem). Saying “your former 4 place or 4 hour airplane is now a two place and 1 1/2 hour airplane” defines the problems with electrics.
UND is a perfect testing ground for a problem that nobody acknowledges for electric cars or airplanes—cold weather saps the life out of batteries. Minnesota considered an electric auto mandate (“hey, it kinda worked in California!”) but found that cold weather range was even MORE limited—up to 40%—max endurance in this case now becomes under an hour—even LESS if you want to use the cabin heater! And don’t forget that it gets even COLDER with altitude—better dress warm!
Congrats on the DA-40 for thinking this through (milked the “paper-only” wanna-be’s) and Paul’s objective analysis.
“Saying “your former 4 place or 4 hour airplane is now a two place and 1 1/2 hour airplane” defines the problems with electrics.”
Nailed it!
Old YARS-ism:
“RELIANCE upon future breakthroughs is engineering malpractice.”
Though that did work for the early US space program (Mercury, Gemini, Apollo). 😉
Here’s hoping for enough human embryos, still waiting through awkward first dates, that will have an interest in flight to populate the pilot ranks in the future of electric airplanes.
The only thing that really keeps my attention concerning things that progress at the speed of rust is my ageing. Going for a rich, colorful patina…
Why is it that most of the commenters are so against change? Sniffed too much leaded fuel? Electric aircraft are coming for at least one reason — low operating cost. I drive a Chevy Bolt and it costs less than $0.03 a mile to drive with no scheduled maintenance. The batteries are only getting better. I fully expect that some of the early pioneers will fail but this is going to happen.
Something to think about — Ford had their electric F-150 on display at Airventure. There is a good reason why
Ford has 150,000 reservations for the electric F-150.
Also, Cadillac had maxed out their reservations for the Debut model of their electric Lyriq in only 10 minutes.
Everyone should question change! Always test to see if it’s progress or just a really expensive busywork.
Actually, everyone should question the status quo. If there’s one thing I’ve learned in my 52 years it’s that 90% of what we were taught about life is fundamentally wrong and change is necessary. Of course most of the nay sayers here are living rent free on the left side of the Dunning-Kruger curve so the idea of embracing change is too painful for them.
I still believe the ‘Corner Turner’ is the Turbine-Electric Hybrid (TEH) Helicopter conversions. The electric motors replace both the main rotor transmission and the tail rotor drive system. Weight is more of a trade off and the battery pack only needs about 15 minutes of take-off/hover boost. The TEH will charge the booster batteries during the flight.
Using a Turbine-Electric Hybrid Helicopter between warehouse roof tops could eliminate thousands of Over The Road (OTR) trucks. The noise is less a problem around industrial parks and most of the helicopter technology is FAA approved already.
The best part about TEH, they don’t need to shut down during turn-arounds. Greatly reducing cycles and the complications inherent with battery starting turbine engines.
“Better batteries” have been “just around the corner” for years—but are still not viable.
There MAY be a future for an “electric ultralight” (but it hasn’t happened yet)—the electric ultralight only holds the pilot—it cruises slowly—the structure can support batteries—and it is usually flown low and slow—for under an hour and not for long distances.
Comparisons to electric cars hold no weight—Eva don’t have to lug the weight aloft.
IF there is a future for electrics, I would like to see a hybrid—a small conventional engine driving both a propeller and a generator that would drive an electric motor as well as charging the battery.
Good fuel consumption—no need for huge battery weight load—good weight/power ratio for takeoff, twin engine power redundancy, and fast turnaround time.
A Skymaster would be a good test bed (no thrust asymmetry)—it could almost lug a Prius engine and battery aloft, as well as a payload.