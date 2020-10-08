Airbus Unveils ACJ TwoTwenty

Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ) introduced its new ACJ TwoTwenty business jet on Tuesday. According to the company, the TwoTwenty will offer a lower operating cost than competitors, flexible cabin catalogue with 785 square feet of cabin floor space and range of 5,650 NM. The model, which is based on Airbus’ A220-100, is currently expected to enter service in early 2023.

“The aircraft combines intercontinental range, unmatched personal space and comfort for all passengers,” said ACJ President Benoit Defforge. “This latest technology platform offers unbeatable economics and unrivaled reliability. Based on its compelling market appeal, we see promising demand for this aircraft in the growing business jet market.”

The first 15 TwoTwenty cabins will be outfitted by Switzerland-based ACJ partner Comlux at its completion center in Indianapolis, Indiana. Comlux is also the launch customer for the jet, announcing that it has placed an order for two aircraft. An additional four TwoTwenty jets have been ordered by undisclosed customers.