ATP, Wheels Up Form Hiring Partnership

ATP Flight School and private charter company Wheels Up have formed a partnership aimed at creating a streamlined hiring pathway for pilots. Via the partnership, eligible ATP flight instructors will be able interview with Wheels Up for first officer positions in King Air 350, Citation CJ3 or Beechjet 400 aircraft at 1,000 hours total time. According to the companies, successful candidates will receive a conditional job offer and transition from ATP to Wheels Up upon reaching 1,200 hours of flight time.

“With demand for professional pilots at peak levels, ATP is committed and excited to work with our airline and corporate aviation partners to develop scalable pilot hiring solutions,” said Michael Arnold, ATP Flight School director of marketing. “We’re proud to partner with Wheels Up and bring this opportunity to our graduates, providing them with yet another accelerated pathway to quickly establish their career at a leading carrier.”

Called “the nation’s largest flight school,” ATP reports that it has placed more than 1,250 pilots with airlines and corporate operators over the last 12 months. The school, which has founded in 1984, currently runs 72 flight training centers across the U.S. and operates a fleet of 473 aircraft. Wheels Up employs around 2,700 people and offers its customers access to more than 1,500 aircraft.