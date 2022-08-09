A Hundred Thousand Feet: Short Final

My first piloting experience was as an Air Force Academy cadet, soaring at the Academy’s airfield (6576 feet MSL). This great summer program offered a checkout and 25 hours in Schweizer two‑ and single‑seat gliders. There were more winch tows than tow ships, so the opportunities to venture far for lift were limited.

My big chance finally came in the Schweizer 1‑26 single when I chanced on a booming updraft. We had been instructed to report such on the radio, which I attempted. While peering at the altimeter’s “1” and a bunch of zeroes, I breathlessly told the world that I had strong lift and was passing “a hundred thousand” feet. Needless to say my instructor and all my buddies were more than eager to welcome me back to the airfield.

Wilhelm Percival

Las Vegas, Nevada