Bristow Orders ALIA-250 eVTOLs

Bristow group has placed a firm order with electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) developer BETA Technologies for five ALIA-250 eVTOL aircraft. The order also includes options for 50 additional ALIA aircraft. BETA says the ALIA-250 design, which completed its first interstate flight last year, will seat a pilot and five passengers, carry a 1,400-pound payload, have a range of 250 NM and offer a battery recharge time of under one hour.

“We designed ALIA with reliability, efficiency, and the highest-value cargo in mind, all of which are central to the types of critical missions Bristow carries out on a global stage,” said BETA founder and CEO Kyle Clark. “Over the past few months, we’ve made strides with our flight test program, proving the aircraft is capable of performing in conditions it will see in service. We are gratified by Bristow’s confidence in our continued progress, and we look forward to partnering to provide a safe and sustainable system to transform regional transportation.”

As previously reported by AVweb, Bristow has recently signed similar purchase agreements with eVTOL developers Lilium and Overair. Founded in 1948, Bristow Group provides helicopter transportation services to “oil and gas customers, search and rescue (SAR) and aircraft support solutions to government and civil organizations.” The company operates a fleet of around 240 aircraft with an area of service that includes the Americas, Africa, Europe and Australia.