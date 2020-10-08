I, Taildragger Bigot

To paraphrase and mangle the famous Robert Oppenheimer quote, “I have become a taildragger bigot, maker of dreams.” There is simply no other way to describe the somewhat out-of-body reply I sent to a polite reader asking for guidance in picking the best of three light sport airplanes.
The candidates: The Vashon Ranger, The Flight Design CTLS and the newer Texas Aircraft Colt. These are worthy, well-designed airplanes and the reader was merely asking me which I would choose. In no order, the CTLS is the best flyer of the bunch, even though to look at its snub nose and waspish tail, you wouldn’t think so. It also has a Rotax engine which, even though I don’t like the exhaust note, exactly, I do like the engine for its modern ethos.
The Colt flies more like a bigger airplane. In fact, it flies and feels a lot like a Cessna 150. Spacious, although a shallow sill when getting in. It does have the Rotax engine, but the wrong one—the carbureted 912 ULS, not the fuel injected 912 iS. It’s 2020. My three motorcycles have fuel injection, so do my car and truck. I want fuel injection. Period.
The Ranger is a nice piece of work, but it has a Continental O-200-D. Again, carbureted, not to mention old school. If it had the IO-240, I’d pick it in a heartbeat. But that engine is 79 pounds heavier and in a world governed by the it’s-as-silly-as-it-ever-was 1320-pound LSA limit, it’s a non-starter. Some day soon, that weight limit will go away, but it hasn’t yet. When it does, some already great airplanes like the Ranger will be greater yet.
So where does that leave me? The CTLS flies the best and has the engine I want, so that’s my first pick. But given my choice of anything, I wouldn’t pick any of these three because they aren’t tailwheel airplanes. Now that sentence kind of surprises me as much as it might you. So after I emailed the reader, I popped open a beer and pondered what I have become: a taildragger bigot.
This is an odd turn of events because I don’t believe—and have never believed—that only real men (or women) fly taildraggers or that they are somehow better pilots. They’re just tailwheel pilots. Nor do I believe that people who have flown gliders have somehow been visited with steely eyed skills mere mortals could barely imagine and that blesses them with the ability to land on the Hudson River and walk on water. They’re just glider pilots. However, say this for taildragger pilots: Many will have had their characters stiffened and cauterized by enduring gales of laughter after hearing, “You want to insure who in a Super Cub?”
What it is about taildraggers is this: They’re just more interesting. Interesting to look at, interesting to fly, interesting to tell people about and they somehow just look right squatting on the ramp in a way that few nosegear airplanes do. I’m not a vintage airplane expert nor even an aficionado, so when I see a Funk or an Interstate or some damn thing, I have to get up close to identify it. My friend Berge has actually flown a Funk, so he has no such limitations. He also owns two taildraggers, a Champ and a Citabria for high-speed dashes to the Illinois state line.
The other thing about taildraggers is their uniqueness for having two discrete species of landings: the three-point and the wheelie. And as you stooge around the pattern, you get to decide which it will be. Within these two are numerous subspecies, such as the water-filled ditch tour, the runway light clip over, basic, intermediate and advanced groundloops, the crosswind right/left wheel hop and the brake-induced noseover to name just a few.
Nosegear pilots mostly careen down and occasionally off the runway, but that third wheel up there tends to muscle things back into line before the pilot has a chance to do anything if, indeed, he has any idea what can be done, other than to revisit why he wanted to become a pilot anyway. In a taildragger, by contrast, you get to do a whole lot of stick and pedal pushing and throttle jockeying before coming to rest tail first in the ditch after watching the windsock spin by three times. It’s altogether a more satisfying process and, well, not just everyone can do it. These kids today, they don’t want to do it.
There’s a tendency to want to strut a little when dismounting a taildragger, but between lumbago and arthritic knees, getting out of one appears little different than crawling out of a pile of wreckage and the hoped-for bad ass power walk across the ramp becomes a shambolic crab-wise limp to the café bathroom which is, inevitably, out of order.
Am I gonna give all this up for a Cirrus? I don’t think so. At this juncture, the airplane I would want, by the way, is CubCrafters’ X-Cub, the best sorted out taildragger it is possible to imagine—except maybe it needs fuel injection. Did I mention that I like injection because I prefer ice in my Coke Zero, not my (carburetor) throat? If I didn’t, you can imagine I’ll get around to it.
As you say, being a taildragger or glider pilot doesn’t by definition make you a better pilot overall. But I do believe getting some glider (which I have) and taildragger (which I haven’t – there really aren’t many of them to train in in my local area) training will help. It’s not necessarily so much the type of training you do, so long as you get training in a type of aircraft you have little-to-no experience in, because more unique training, I think, makes you a better pilot (or at least better appreciate the type of flying you do do). For that matter, helicopter training will make you a better fixed-wing pilot too (I found it actually made me much more comfortable with short-field takeoffs in fixed-wing planes).
In a perfect world, I would also pick a fuel injected aircraft over a carbureted one. And for a while, I vowed if I were to ever own my own plane (or a share in one) again, it would be fuel injected. But after flying carbureted piston helicopters and getting used to always being mindful of the carb temp gauge (which I now feel is mandatory in any carbureted aircraft, or at least a carb ice detector) and the temp/dew point spread, it doesn’t bother me as much now.
Thanks a lot! Reading this, I roared SO loud that I woke my wife up early. Now I’ll have to pay the price all day long. Oh well … maybe I’ll just run away to my hangar.
THIS writing is your best yet!
In the early days of Light Sport, a friend and I purposely went to Sebring because both of us were seriously thinking of popping for one. We flew two candidate machines and resolved that we wouldn’t reveal which one we liked best until we had each flown them. The winner was a Legend Cub. We were about ready to try to wrangle a deal on two UNTIL we each phoned our insurance company. In my case, I first heard a gasp, then laughter and then the sound of a cash register going, Ka Ching. Even with advanced ratings and a long term perfect flying record, the annual cost was not acceptable. So much for that idea.
Just today, I worked a problem on a Legend Cub for a friend and reminded myself how pretty the thing is. I really like those two doors … that option makes rapid egress after the ground loop easier. He just spent $20K to have his hangar floor epoxied and new LED lighting installed. The sight of that yellow airplane sitting there in that pristine environment took my breath away.
I’m with you on the 912iS, as well. A few years later when the RV-12 became available, I again went to Sebring to sample it but then asked why Dick didn’t put in an iS engine. He ranted that he wasn’t going to redesign the front of the airplane so I walked away from it. Now, it no longer matters. I don’t have enough years left actuating the stick to justify buying a different airplane. If MOSAIC ever comes to pass and the LSA weight limit goes up, those iS engines will seal the deal for a lot of people, however.
“What it is about taildraggers is this: They’re just more interesting. Interesting to look at, interesting to fly, interesting to tell people about and they somehow just look right squatting on the ramp in a way that few nosegear airplanes do.”
From a fellow taildragger bigot, you got that right Paul. If what I want is a small local runabout which can also fly cross country now and then, why would I buy something with a nosewheel? That would be like kissing one’s sister.
Paul, I agree, the little wheel should be at the back but I do prefer a radial engine up front.
Tailwheels are cool… 🙂
And you don’t have to be a “super pilot” to operate one.
I personally consider myself a halfway mediocre pilot.
And I fly singles, multis, floats, helicopters, gliders, hangliders, skydive, a total airhead…
Each kind has brought up some skill that is transferable to the other kind.
And so I survive…
Nowadays I own a Bellanca 14-19-2. The only complex, retractable, high
performance, tailwheel airplane (that I know of) with a 226 MPH VNE, 160 MPH cruise, 57 MPH bottom of the white arc, and fully operable and controllable at 45 MPH indicated even without flaps.
I mean 360 deg turns at 30 degrees bank flying below white arc and without flaps.
Don’t chop the power.
It has the sink rate of a grand piano at that airspeed.
Albeit a controllable piano…
AFAIK, this is the only aircraft that can fly to Alaska next to the Bonanza and land on the river bed next to C-185 when it gets there.
It doesn’t get more four wheel drive than that… 🙂
I agree that, in general, fuel injection is superior to a carburetor. That said, in a potential back-country taildragger that might potentially require a “Hemingway Start”–i.e., hand propping, as in “A Farewell to Arms”–a carburetor is the way to go. Not that you might not be able to hand-prop a properly (over)primed fuel-injected airplane…but if you left the master on overnight, you have no way to prime it…
That’s why the 1956 C180 I occasionally fly (not mine, alas) was upgraded, not to an IO-520 like a 185, but a carbureted O-550. And it hand props very nicely.