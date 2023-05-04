Dassault Marks 60th Anniversary Of Falcon Business Jet

Dassault is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its business jet line, the first of which, called the Mystère 20 before being rebranded the Falcon 20, completed its inaugural flight on May 4, 1963. To date, the line includes 27 different model types with more than 2,700 aircraft delivered. Dassault noted that its bestselling model has been the Falcon 2000 with almost 700 delivered followed by the Falcon 900 with over 550.

“Through these different models, we have built up a strong legacy and a solid base of technological know-how that makes us confident in our ability to continue developing new products that fully meet customer expectations,” said Dassault Aviation Chairman and CEO Eric Trappier. “Sixty years on, Falcons are still completely distinctive in the business jet world: beautiful, delightful to fly, and always on the leading edge of technology, bringing safety, comfort and productivity benefits to operators around the globe.”

Dassault’s latest design, the Falcon 10X, was introduced in 2021 and is slated to enter service toward the end of 2025. The Rolls-Royce Pearl 10X-powered Falcon 10X will offer a range of 7,500 NM, top operating speed of Mach 0.925 and maximum certificated altitude of 51,000 feet. The company is also anticipating certification of the Falcon 6X, which flew for the first time in 2021, later this year. The 6X will be powered by Pratt & Whitney PW812D engines and have a 5,500-NM range, top operating speed of Mach 0.90 and maximum certificated altitude of 51,000 feet.