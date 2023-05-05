Cirrus Breaks Ground For McKinney Expansion

Cirrus Aircraft announced this week that it has broken ground for a new 45,000-square-foot facility at Texas’ McKinney National Airport (TKI). An expansion of current Cirrus McKinney operations, the facility is intended to provide more space for aircraft sales, flight training, factory service and aircraft management. Cirrus says it plans to invest around $13 million in the expansion.

“The Dallas Metroplex is a central location for many of our SR Series and Vision Jet owners,” said Cirrus Aircraft president of customer experience Todd Simmons. “With this new expansion at Cirrus McKinney, we are excited to continue enhancing the aircraft ownership experience for our current owners and also create an environment to introduce more people to the benefits of personal aviation.”

In addition to TKI, Cirrus has partnered with the City of McKinney and the McKinney Economic Development Corporation for the project. The new facility will include a 15,000-square-foot service hangar, a 15,000-square-foot storage hangar, eight shade canopies, a flight simulation space, a retail store and a customer lounge. The company currently employs more than 50 people at the location.