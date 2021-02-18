G700 Reaches 1,100 Flight Hours

Gulfstream announced on Tuesday that its G700 business jet has logged more than 1,100 hours in its flight-test program. Since its first flight in February 2020, the G700 has completed envelope expansion, flutter, aerodynamic stalls, flight control systems, air-data, avionics and high-altitude engine-performance tests along with winglet and wing-ice shape stall testing, loads testing and initial cold-weather testing. The five-aircraft test fleet is currently undergoing flight-into-known-icing (FIKI) and high-intensity radiated fields/indirect effects of lightning (HIRF/IEL) tests.

“Thanks to the outstanding Gulfstream team, the G700 flight-test program is going remarkably well,” said Gulfstream President Mark Burns. “The aircraft itself has been performing flawlessly, whether going to extreme speeds and heights or running through its paces in the high-altitude environment at Telluride.”

Introduced at the 2019 National Business Aviation Association Convention & Exhibition, the G700 is expected to have a top cruise speed of Mach 0.90, 7,500-NM range and full-fuel payload of 2,235 pounds. The aircraft is powered by Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines and equipped with the Gulfstream Symmetry flight deck. It is capable of seating up to 19 passengers.