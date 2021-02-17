Layoffs Reported At Terrafugia

Flying car maker Terrafugia has laid off the majority of its employees at the company headquarters in Woburn, Massachusetts, according to a report from Forbes on Tuesday. Between 80 and 100 people are believed to have been affected. It has also been reported that Terrafugia, which was sold to Chinese conglomerate Zhejiang Geely Holding Group in July 2017, plans to close down operations in the U.S. later this year in favor of moving to China.
So far, Terrafugia has refused to comment on either the layoffs or its plans for future operations. As previously reported by AVweb, the company received a Special Light-Sport Aircraft (SLSA) airworthiness certificate from the FAA for its two-seat Transition roadable aircraft last month. At the time, Terrafugia stated that it was aiming to have it the vehicle both sky- and road-legal by 2022.
Terrafugia was founded in 2006 by a group of five Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) graduates led by former CEO Carl Dietrich, who left the company in 2019. The Transition prototype flew for the first time in March 2009.
A predictable result. Use the American workers to get you what you need–in this case an SLSA certificate–and then cast them aside to move the manufacturing jobs to China.
As a reminder, Textron tried to manufacture the Cessna Skycatcher in China to lower the cost. How did that work out for them?
No American company or investment firm wanted to invest and continuously supply “American” designed Terrafugia with sustainable, long term money. The Chinese are willing to invest in American designs. Whether, Cirrus, Continental, Diamond, and Terrafugia are profitable remains a mystery. But since the Chinese continue to buy our debt, and with American greenbacks becoming less valuable, why not buy the American companies with American money, and end up with something tangible? Plus, by keeping, all, some, or part of the company(s) in America, the Chinese have unlimited access to Congress and the state legislators where the company is “headquartered”.
That access is worth far more than their present investment dollars. This way, no matter what the current political rhetoric might be from the Red or Blue occupant of the White House, simply being grist for the media, the Chinese are relatively unencumbered within the legislative halls whose present occupants dole out our tax money , dispensing political favors with business as usual as part of their daily lobbying of our elected “public servants”. Pretty slick arrangement. We do the same overseas as well. All countries participate in having each others hands within the pockets of others. That is what it means to be part of the “global” community.
We do aviation pretty well. We do the dreaming, engineering, and development. Most of the time in backyards, garages, shops, and small businesses all over the USA. We have a pretty good track record. I wouldn’t be surprised that some members of Chinese aviation military, yeah, the owners of Cirrus and Continental…have lifetime memberships in the EAA. Who needs the White House when you have this kind of access to America’s talent and the purse strings?
You guys are saying what?
a) Congress should prohibit people from starting new aerospace companies in the US, lest China should buy them.
b) Congress should prohibit people from selling aerospace companies to China, making it harder to finance them to start them in the first place and making it more likely that companies that do start will fail due to inability to raise growth capital later.
c) American investors should step up and buy these companies at higher prices than the Chinese would do.
d) This was the best outcome, given the realities. Sure is a shame the realities weren’t better.
Thomas B…I never said nor suggested any of your a thru d. I am saying, this is another clear case, of aviation business, particularly American aviation business as usual. I cannot change the business climate. It is what it is. The inevitable result, there seems to be someone willing to purchase American ingenuity when American investment does not.
The Chinese, namely the Chinese companies well integrated with the Chinese Communist Party and its military, have purchased a lot of notable American aviation companies, Cirrus, Continental, Diamond, Terrafugia including collaborative arrangements with Textron, Boeing, and I am sure, quite a few more. This reflects to me, the aviation market in general. My conclusion to all this is China gets a whole lot of access to federal agencies, political leadership, including those who make decisions regarding spending our tax payer money, in exchange for buying our national debt as well as, buying hard asset American aviation companies.
If you have a solution for fixing “greed”, I would be interested in your solution. Until a solution is discovered, this is aviation business as usual. And every country on this blue orb, including the USA, does business similarly.