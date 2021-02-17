ASG Training Report Opens Directory To U.S. Schools

Asian Sky Group (ASG) has opened its 2021 Training Report directory to aviation training facilities based in the U.S. Designed to provide an overview of flight schools for potential students in the Asia-Pacific region, ASG’s Training Report includes information on courses offered, segments served, available certifications, training equipment used and student placements after course completion. The report’s directory previously listed schools located primarily in the region covered.

The 2021 edition of ASG’s Training Report, which will be available in English and Chinese and distributed throughout Asia, is scheduled for publication on March 3, 2021. Directory listings can be purchased for $50. The offer covers listing the school in the 2021 Training Report directory and on ASG’s website along with posting the listing on the company’s LinkedIn page.

In addition to the Training Report, Hong Kong-based ASG publishes annual reports on business jets, civil helicopters, infrastructure and charter flying in the Asia-Pacific region as well as general aviation in China. The group also produces Asian Sky Quarterly magazine.

Information on 2021 Training Report directory listings is available at https://www.asianskymedia.com/adsales/2021-training-report-directory-listing.