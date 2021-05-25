Garmin Acquires AeroData

Garmin International has finalized the acquisition of aircraft performance software and services company AeroData. According to Garmin, AeroData currently serves over 135 airlines worldwide and offers performance data for more than 70 percent of airline flights in North America. The company’s products include runway analysis, takeoff and en route performance, weight and balance, automated passenger and cargo load planning, global airport obstacle database, NOTAM monitoring and customized software solutions.

“We look forward to building upon AeroData’s incredible success in providing advanced software solutions for both air transport and business aviation,” said Phil Straub, Garmin aviation executive vice president and managing director. “In addition to broadening Garmin’s presence in commercial aviation, AeroData’s extensive load planning, performance, and flight path analysis expertise significantly enhances and expands our digital services portfolio.”

AeroData is expected to continue to operate from its headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona. It will also remain under the AeroData brand. The financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.