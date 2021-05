I was flying an Angel Flight in Bradley International Airport’s airspace when a jump plane contacted the controller:

Jump Plane: “Jump 1. One minute prior.”

Bradley: “Are you Jump 1 or Jump 2?”

Jump Plane: “Sorry, we’re in Jump 2.”

Bradley: “I do jumps at your facility and understand the confusion.”

Me: “I can never understand it. Willingly jumping out of a perfectly good airplane.”

Bradley: “Believe me, if you saw Jump 2, you’d want to jump out of it.”

Richard Jacobs

Dartmouth, MA