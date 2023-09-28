Cirrus Opens New Innovation Center

Cirrus Aircraft opened the doors to its new Innovation Center this week at the company’s headquarters in Duluth, Minnesota. Located in the former Northwest Airlines Corp. facility, the center includes a freshly renovated 189,000-square-foot building on 39 acres at Duluth International Airport (KDLH). Cirrus says it will use the Innovation Center to support development of its next generation of products and services.

“The Innovation Center is an incredible company milestone that supports the future development and endeavors of Cirrus Aircraft product development,” said Cirrus CEO Zean Nielsen. “We are continuing to invest in the company and the City of Duluth with the Innovation Center opening. We have worked closely with our partners to renovate the building and hire more engineers and technicians to join the new facility in Duluth.”

Cirrus announced plans to build the Innovation Center in September 2022. In addition to workspaces, the facility houses a material and processes lab, integration test lab, advanced design and development lab, environmental equipment and testing capabilities and space for development and testing. According to Cirrus, it currently has over 300 employees working at the facility.