ICON Produces 200th A5

ICON Aircraft announced on Wednesday that it has completed assembly of its 200th A5 amphibious light sport aircraft (LSA). The first A5s were delivered to customers in 2017 with ICON reporting that there are currently owners in “30 states and 13 countries across five continents.” The A5 is manufactured at the company’s facility in Tijuana, Mexico.

“Building 200 A5s is a significant milestone for us as a company and for the hundreds of ICON employees who have worked tirelessly to get this incredible airplane into the hands of owners,” said ICON CEO Jerry Meyer. “It has been quite a journey, and the best reward is seeing owners out there flying their A5s, having their own adventures, and connecting with our growing community.”

According to ICON, it is currently producing between 4 and 5 airplanes per month. Powered by the Rotax 912 engine, the two-seat A5 offers a top speed 95 knots, 427 NM range and useful load of 430 pounds. It comes equipped with the Garmin G3X Touch flight display and features a folding wing design and whole-airframe parachute system.