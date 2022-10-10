Club Marks Cessna 195’s 75th Anniversary

More than 30 Cessna 195s from all over North America attended the 51st annual International Cessna 195 Convention held in Joliet, Illinois from Sept. 7-11. This year’s convention marked the 75th anniversary of the vintage aircraft that owners say still holds its own against modern big singles in performance and comfort but with a heavy dose of retro cool. Its production marked a turning point for Cessna. “It was a first because it was the first all-metal Cessna built and it was the last because it was the last Cessna with a radial engine,” said Coyle Schwab, longtime member of the Cessna 195 Club.”

Marketed as a business aircraft, the 195 was state of the art in 1947 offering speed and range for the busy executive looking to leverage aviation to benefit his business. These days, 195s are pampered, flown and adored as a touchstone to the Golden Age of Aviation in a relatively affordable and reliable family airplane. The club helps keep the old planes flying with information on the robust supply chain for parts and maintenance knowledge. “The airplane is incredibly well supported,” said Curtis Arnold, the current president of the club. The convention includes a lot of flying, a lot of information sessions but there’s also plenty of fun. “It’s really about the family and the people.” Freelance videographer Mariano Rosales prepared a video about the event.