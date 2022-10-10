Southwest Pilots Support MAX 10, 7 Certification Extension

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association is supporting Boeing’s bid to extend an exemption on equipping two models of the 737 MAX with up-to-date pilot alerting technology. Boeing has until the end of the year to certify the MAX 10 and MAX 7 with the existing alerting system that doesn’t meet current FAA standards. Union President Capt. Casey Murray told Reuters all 737s should have the same alerting system. “We believe in the interest of safety and commonality that it should be certified under the same rules,” Murray said.
The alerting system was cited by investigators into two fatal crashes of MAX airplanes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that prompted a two-year grounding of the newest 737 model. They said the audible and visual alarms distracted pilots who were trying to figure out what was happening to their aircraft. Congress subsequently enacted certification reforms that mandated updated alerting systems for all new aircraft but gave Boeing two years, until the end of 2022, to get its two remaining MAX models certified. Boeing has said it won’t be able to certify them until mid-2023. There is a movement in Congress to extend the MAX exemption. The Allied Pilots Association has opposed the extension, saying the alerting system should be brought up to current standards.
Incredible. Because the FAA can’t do IT’S JOB (certify the system so all 737s have a common annunciator system), Boeing (the leading manufacturer of airliners in the world) can’t get their latest and most efficient airliners certified.
Worse yet–the proposed changes actually CAUSED two accidents, as the pilots (who may fly several different models of the same aircraft) were distracted by the very alarm and warning system that was developed and certified to HELP them. It seems to be a case of “the cure is worse than the disease”!
IF the new system IS so far superior to the “tried and true” old system, perhaps the FAA should mandate retrofitting the new system to older airplanes–after all, the FAA is never shy about issuing Airworthiness Directives. Unlike having two different systems (and two different ways of complying with an alert), commonality would be achieved.
“……and the FAA often wonders why they aren’t taken seriously….”