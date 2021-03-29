Short Final: Beep The Horn

Soon after getting my PPL I took my parents for a ride in a C172. The flight from El Monte, CA to Apple Valley was fairly uneventful. After crossing the San Gabriel mountains and starting the descent into Apple Valley, the wind over the desert picked up a little but not a big deal.

We entered the pattern and then on short final my Mom leans forward from the back seat and says “someone’s trying to pass you.” Hand on the throttle anticipating a go-around or some maneuvering, I look around quickly and then Mom says, “Yeah, hear them beeping the horn.” Then I realize the stall warning is buzzing intermittently with the gusts and after we safely land I let her know next time only say something like that if she actually sees another plane.

Mark Beattie