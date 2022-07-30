Drake Explains Bizjet Management To Climate Critics

The Twitter account CelebJets has been busy heaping scorn on the rich and famous for their use of private aircraft, but some of the most egregious crimes against the environment they have flagged appear to be the result of data without context. CelebJets uses the alert function on flight trackers to keep tabs on jetsetters’ travels and they’ve recently made a fuss about some short flights that popped up on aircraft that are used by celebrities. Among them are flights of less than 20 minutes by planes associated to Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Mark Wahlberg and Drake. Most have ignored the barbs but Drake, who makes a point of buying carbon offsets for his stable of aircraft, which includes a Boeing 767-200, tried to explain how bizjets are used to his millions of followers.
He took exception to attention paid to a repositioning flight of his aircraft while he was in his hometown of Toronto last week. The aircraft dropped the pop singer off at Pearson International Airport and then was flown to nearby Hamilton International where it was put in a hangar. “This is just them moving planes to whatever airport they are being stored at for anyone who was interested in the logistics … nobody takes that flight,” Drake tweeted. It’s not known if similar circumstances resulted in the short flights of the jets associated to the other celebs. For its part, CelebJets couldn’t care less if the entertainers were onboard. Carbon release is carbon release and it estimated that Drake’s plane spewed 4.5 tons on the hop to Hamilton.
If anyone thinks that the “carbon footprint” meme is anything other than a hoax in support of an international power grab, I have this bridge ….
First, CO2 is a trace gas – 0.04% of the atmosphere. Second, only 3% is man-made; 97% is from nature, and of that 3%, the US accounts for 14%. You do the math: 0.000168 percent of the atmosphere is CO2 produced by the U.S. and theoretically available for our “reduction.” Sheer lunacy.
Third, from a geological perspective, due to sequestration of carbon dioxide by coral and other hard-bodied animals who use it to make calcium carbonate shells, we are near a historical CO2 atmospheric low point -> 400 parts per million – extremely low, and near the 150 ppm threshold for die-off of plants – which, by the way, produce 100% of the oxygen that keeps all animals, including humans, alive.
So our elected and appointed “leaders” – innocent of the most basic science – and more importantly, math – skills plan to turn the world’s economy upside down and LITERALLY starve millions of people, in service to a cadre of fanatics who don’t know what they are talking about, who in turn serve elites who do, but need every “crisis” to carry forward their personal plans for wealth and power.
I CAN do math. Count me out.
Well said. Thank you.
Dittos. Keep pounding on this.
You are so spot on. Having said that you cannot confuse the “evil carbon” crowd with facts.
“Carbon release is carbon release and it estimated that Drake’s plane spewed 4.5 tons on the hop to Hamilton.”
Really, Mr Niles, was it necessary to describe 4.5 tons of CO2, a gas necessary for life on earth, as being ‘spewed’? Would you mind providing a little context for this next time, such as this release versus total annual or even daily emissions?
Not carbon dioxide, carbon.
“Most have ignored the barbs but Drake, who makes a point of buying carbon offsets for his stable of aircraft, “. That was his mistake, pandering to enviros buy giving legitimacy to Al Gore’s silly offset concept. All that money goes to what, plant trees? They are like weeds in my area of south central North Carolina. Stop mowing the grass on a golf course or pasture and you have a forest in a decade, without a single human interaction. God has it all figured out.
CelebJets people are what I call “toilet sniffers”….because theirs doesn’t stink.
An entire generation infected with self-righteousness, tragic.
Then, there is the Los Angeles Times and Gavin Newsom.
Don’t ignore the “Rest of the Story” on Global Warming, er, climate change.
I’ve been tracking the CERN project “Clouds” – the documentation of which, over the years, has been subject to revisionist history by the climate fanatics. The objective truth has, as usual, been altered, suppressed and/or concealed.
Suppressed is the science that percentage of cloud cover (due to reflective properties) has the significant (if not major) effect on what regulates Global temperature.
Dropping the percentages of essential components of cloud formation under the guise of preventing global warming actually acts to increase what climate radicals is claimed a life-ending problem.
FWIW
They are watching for short flights to determine wastefulness? So if the 767 had flown from Toronto to Tucson for parking instead of flying “across town” then it wouldn’t have raised a flag? I guess that’s better? More emissions, but at least the airplane “went somewhere” for it.