New NBAA Group Focuses On Owner-Pilots

NBAA says its new Owner Pilot Association will focus on the specific needs of those who fly themselves for business. The association formally met at EAA AirVenture and established five goals to make life better for its members. They include tackling affordable insurance for older pilots, making the system work better for owner pilots, enhancing training and focusing the annual convention on that sector of its membership.

“The flight path developed by NBAA and its coalition of owner-pilot organizations offers just a first glimpse of what can be realized when we mobilize together on key priorities, and address challenges collectively,” said Andrew Broom, NBAA senior vice president of strategy, marketing and innovation. “We are very excited about what we will have to say regarding the coalition’s work at NBAA’s convention, and beyond.”