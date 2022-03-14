Drone Committee Issues BVLOS Recommendations

The FAA has been given a set of recommendations in the final report of a committee struck to study the practical integration of drones into the National Airspace System. The Beyond Visual Line of Sight Aviation Rulemaking Committee (ARC) has handed in its final recommendations and is calling for a uniform set of regulations, some rules of the road to keep crewed aircraft and drones from conflict and an advanced rating for pilots who will fly drones out of their sight. BVLOS operations are considered fundamental to exploiting the full economic and public benefit potential of the technology.
The committee says the FAA needs to first establish “an acceptable level of risk (ALR) for UAS that is consistent across all types of operations being performed” to ensure fair treatment for all types of operations. It also sets up a plan for determining the right of way for uncrewed and crewed aircraft and allowing automated see-and-avoid technology to guide drones in those areas. The committee also says pilots who want to fly BVLOS will need extra training to ensure they can handle the aircraft they intend to fly without visual reference.
Drones will need more technology to avoid manned aircraft. I also agree that pilots will need more training in BVLOS operations. I hold Commercial and Remote Pilot certificates and have experience flying drones and manned aircraft in the vicinity of drones. Your only link with the drone in a BVLOS operation is through the video display and it can be disorienting when you switch from observing from the ground to solely first person point of view (FPV) on the video display. I have had the video link fail in flight and had to resort to the Go Home button. You have to make sure that your GO HOME settings are correct before the flight to do that safely.
I have flown forest fires in a Cessna 185F where two people were operating drones illegally at the scene of the fire. They are impossible to see, which is why the drone needs to be the aircraft doing the avoiding. It would also have been extremely valuable to be able to see the location of the drones on my smart phone or tablet had they been broadcasting Remote ID.