Dynon Expands Certified Autopilot Offerings To Model 36 Bonanzas

Dynon has announced it has expanded its range of certified autopilot applications to the Beechcraft Model 36 Bonanza series. In addition, the Washington State-based avionics manufacturer announced a suite of dedicated mounting platforms “with the goal of ultimately reducing the installed costs to the end customer.” The company’s Dynon Certified division builds on the original mission of providing cutting-edge avionics for experimental-category aircraft, including its SkyView HDX series with the newly certified software version 16.0 for the Bonanza Model 36 series.

The three-axis autopilot includes a yaw damper and is approach-capable when paired with a compatible IFR navigation system. List pricing for the full-featured system is $4,715 for the Model 36 Bonanza, which includes all the brackets, hardware and servo harnesses needed for installation. The optional yaw damper runs another $815 with the wiring harness included. Dynon recommends “frequently chosen options” such as the autopilot control panel ($550) and the knob control panel ($250).

Dynon’s Mounting System products reduce the billable time and effort for installers to install the products in the panel. “Until now,” Dynon said, “installers had to spend time deciding where to locate each module in an airplane, design custom brackets to mount each module, fabricate those custom brackets, and attach the brackets and modules to the airplane.” Dynon’s Mounting Systems allow the installer to mount modules to specialized brackets and trays. “They are also designed to integrate with Dynon SkyView HDX displays and other existing aircraft mounting points, such as the radio rack,” according to Dynon.

Michael Schofield, Dynon director of marketing, said, “The Bonanza community has been passionate and patient in waiting for this addition. We’re delighted to deliver this capability to pilots.” More Bonanza model approvals are expected in the future, and further autopilot approvals are currently in the works for the Cessna 182, Beechcraft Baron and Mooney M20.