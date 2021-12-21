Texas Midair Collision Claims Caravan Cargo Pilot and ‘Paraglider’

Details are still sketchy after a fatal midair collision today (Dec. 21) between a Martinaire Cessna 208B Grand Caravan cargo plane and what is initially being reported as a “paraglider.” According to FlightAware data, the Caravan departed from George Bush Intercontinental/Houston Airport (KIAH) at 9:11 am local time, headed for Victoria Regional Airport (KVCT)—a planned 39-minute flight to the southwest. Three minutes after reaching 4,800 feet at 9:22, the track shows a steep descent beginning near the Brazos River, over the town of Fulshear, Texas, where the wreckage of the Caravan came to rest. Both pilots were killed.
The FlightAware history on the Caravan shows regular daily round-trip flights between Victoria Regional Airport and KIAH.
Given the elevation in the area (less than 100 feet mean sea level) and the Caravan’s reported altitude, it’s possible that it was actually a powered parachute, or possibly an ultralight with a ballistic parachute, involved in the collision. That victim’s body was found some five kilometers south of the Caravan’s wreckage, according to the early reports from the Texas Department of Public Safety – Southwest Region.
This story will be updated as more information comes out.
A perfectly clear and calm and beautiful day. Of course, the Caravan was at the wrong altitude for flying southwest…..
confused by your comment, given a beautiful day, (s)he was likely 4500 VFR Westbound… presumably having opted out of IFR. Otherwise, if the goal was 5000′ IFR, it was presumably an assigned altitude… or VFR on top at 4500. The question it raises, since its been a long time since I’ve checked non-jet traffic, is FlightAware 29.92 normalized? Or was there a delta between departure and takeoff pressures? I’m pretty sure your altimeter always reports 29.92 altitude and ATC adjusts on their scopes based on a pressure setting, but I was never ATC. That said, I can only imagine my surprise to find a powered paraglider at 4500′. I mourn both pilots. See and avoid is an obligation, but sometimes its hard to see other planes, let alone a guy in a paraglider.
There are paragliders, parachutes, and pure gliders in that area; but that is irrelevant to running up the tail of a paraglide that has the right of way. Not sure why (if they fly that rout often) they were not hyper aware of the stuff that has been known to pop up over there. It’s a sad thing.