EAA Teams With Estes Rockets On AeroEducate Rocketry Initiative

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) has teamed with model rocketry standout Estes Rockets to expand opportunities for participants in EAA’s AeroEducate initiative. EAA staff members will work together with Estes to develop “four self-exploratory, grade level-based activities for grades K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12,” according to EAA. Participants in the combined program will get an introduction to model rocketry while receiving credits toward AeroEducate’s full technology badge program. The agreement also includes access to the Estes website, which incorporates model rocketry programs “for all ages and skill levels.”

Paul Maloy, EAA’s director of education, said, “The possibilities available through Estes Rockets’ education programs will add an exciting new component for youths, parents, and educators. As a Mentor Partner to AeroEducate, Estes can provide excellent education resources along with plenty of fun for everyone involved.”

Mallory Langford, Estes Rockets president, added, “We share a mission to excite and prepare the next generation of students in aeronautics and astronautics by empowering educators and supporting students. We look forward to supporting the development of rocketry activities on the AeroEducate platform to expand the impact of both organizations.”