Surf Air Confirms Order For 20 Cessna Grand Caravan EXs

Surf Air Mobility, which has an exclusive relationship with Textron Aviation for development of an alternative-energy version of the Cessna Grand Caravan EX, has confirmed an order and placed deposits on the first 20 of up to 150 of the utility turboprop singles. Deliveries are expected to begin in the first half of next year. Surf Air’s initial (unconfirmed) order included 100 Caravans with options for 50 more.

According to Textron Aviation, “Surf Air Mobility has announced its intention that the Cessna Grand Caravan EX single-engine turboprops will be upgraded to Surf Air Mobility’s proprietary electric or hybrid-electric powertrain technology. Surf Air Mobility is targeting FAA supplemental type certification in 2026.”

Surf Air Mobility plans to use its hybrid electric Grand Caravans throughout its own operational network, “connecting more airports with short-haul direct service across the U.S. on a path to creating a regional mass transport platform to sustainably connect communities,” according to today’s announcement from Textron. The manufacturer added that Surf Air will exclusively provide Textron Aviation with specific battery-electric and hybrid electric powertrain technology for future factory versions of the Cessna Grand Caravan.

Lannie O’Bannion, Textron Aviation senior v-p of Global Sales and Flight Operations, said, “The Cessna Caravan’s adaptability for passenger and cargo operations makes it an ideal platform for hybrid electric and electric propulsion innovations. This exclusive relationship demonstrates Textron Aviation’s commitment to the future of sustainable flight.”