Short Final: Question Time

As a controller, I occasionally get asked, usually (but not always) when it’s slow on the radio, “Approach, do you have time for a question?”

OK, when it’s slow then yes, I most likely have time and am happy to answer questions. But, if you ask in the middle of a busy session, then the answer is “no.”

One day, I tried another tactic instead of just saying “no.”

Pilot: “Approach, do you have time for a question?”

Me: “Yeah, but only for the one you just asked … Airliner 279, turn right heading ….”

Aaron Grijalva

Castle Pines, Colorado