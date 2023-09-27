Garmin Adds Newer Citation Models To Its G5000 Avionics Repertoire

Garmin has announced it is now offering its G5000 integrated avionics suite as a retrofit upgrade for Textron Aviation Cessna Citation XLS+ and XLS Gen2 business jets. The upgrade (price not released) replaces the legacy Collins Pro Line 21 panel, which has four 10-inch display screens.

Carl Wolf, Garmin v-p of Aviation Sales and Marketing, said, “The G5000 upgrade program for the Citation Excel and XLS has transformed more than 120 aircraft since its certification in 2019, bringing significant technology and financial benefit to operators around the globe. We look forward to expanding this program to include the Citation XLS+ and XLS Gen2, bringing the same advanced avionics capabilities and lower operating costs to more Citations in the fleet.”

The G5000 for the Citation XLS+ and XLS Gen2 has a trio of landscape-configured flight displays with split-screen capability. The arrangement enables flight crews (both Citation models require a two-pilot crew) to simultaneously display maps, charts, checklists, TAWS, TCAS, flight plan information, weather and more. Data input is via touchscreen controllers. A new feature for the G5000 as installed on the XLS+ and XLS Gen2 includes two GI 275 standby electronic flight instruments. They can serve as standby ADIs and each comes with a 60-minute back-up battery.

Also included in the Citation XLS+ and XLS Gen2 installation is a digital Automatic Flight Control System (AFCS), which helps manage speed and performance. Emergency Descent Mode (EDM) comes standard. In the event an aircraft loses cabin pressurization, EDM can autonomously initiate a descent to a preset altitude, mitigating the hazard of pilot hypoxia.

Textron Aviation announced that the Garmin G5000 upgrade will be available for installation at Textron Aviation Service Centers, “following supplemental type certification approval by the FAA, anticipated in the first half of 2024.” Brian Rohloff, Textron Aviation senior v-p of Customer Support, said, “We look forward to expanding this upgrade option to additional Citation operators as we continue to design and deliver the best customer experience and support our customers through the entire life cycle of their aircraft.”