EAA Postpones Air Academy Until 2022

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) announced on Thursday that its Air Academy youth camp will remain on hiatus until 2022. 2021 registration fees will be refunded and the organization is inviting current registrants to re-register when 2022 applications open. EAA Air Academy was also canceled last year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Given the difficulties in providing the operational extras needed for youth residence camps in the current environment, it simply wasn’t possible to plan a quality Air Academy experience for young aviation enthusiasts this year,” said EAA museum and education director Ron Connolly. “We look forward to inviting many of these young people back to Oshkosh for the 2022 Air Academy sessions.”

Founded in 1984, the EAA Air Academy is a series of week-long camps designed to engage young people ages 12 to 18 in aviation discovery. Camp sessions range from five to ten days with activities including aviation-related studies, hands-on demonstrations and flight simulation. Campers stay at the EAA Air Academy Lodge in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.