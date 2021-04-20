EU Summit Promotes Future Use of SAF for Business Aviation

A first-of-its-kind summit concluded in Brussels, Belgium, earlier this week, dedicated to “a strategic plan for advancing the production, availability, and use of sustainable aviation fuels [SAF] in the region.” Hosted by the European Business Aviation Association (EBAA), the international meeting addressed the “chicken and egg” challenge of simultaneously increasing the demand and availability of the fuel.

To that end, the strategic vision resulting from the meeting highlighted the following next steps: “Incentivizing the entire SAF value chain to allow the market to grow steadily; Prioritizing SAF for and allocating it to civil aviation; Incentivizing additional research and development efforts on SAF technologies; Increasing the multiplier under the Renewable Energy Directive; Providing a Book & Claim system; [and] Monitoring SAF purchase and use.” All these strategies are meant to address upcoming legislation from the European Commission under its ReFuelEU Aviation initiative, aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

A group of eight aviation advocacy groups from North America as well as Europe joined to form the Business Aviation Coalition for Sustainable Fuel, which organized the Brussels summit. The coalition views SAF use as representing, “the single-largest potential reduction in aviation’s greenhouse-gas emissions – and key to reaching goals to reduce them.” A steering committee organized by the coalition also includes “dozens of aviation businesses representing every point in the SAF development-and-supply chain.”

At the event, the SAF Coalition released a web-based resource for learning about SAF development, adoption, and how to expand its supply and use. The resource, Fueling the Future, is geared primarily to the perspective of the business aviation community.