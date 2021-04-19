FAA Proposes $1.6 Million Fine For Small Town’s Big Airport

The FAA is throwing the book, and a proposed $1.56 million fine, at a small town whose airport is a lot bigger and more expensive to maintain than its traffic warrants. The agency announced via a news release that it was citing Anniston, Alabama, for a laundry list of violations from broken pavement to missing emergency fuel shutoff signs. The agency said it’s repeatedly warned Anniston (population about 21,000) to fix the problems and send out a NOTAM describing the shortcomings but the town council has so far failed to do so. Anniston city fathers told their local newspaper, the Anniston Star, they’re working on it and have asked the FAA for a meeting.
The airport’s 7,000 x 150-foot runway and terminal were built in 1966 when Anniston was the service center for Ft. McLellan, a major U.S. Army base. The Army left in the 1990s and so did the regional airlines that capitalized on the base. These days the airport sees mainly GA traffic with an average of 63 movements a day. Anniston is trying to get neighboring communities interested in a regional airport function but that has been slow going. In the meantime it’s fixing all the issues and will repave the runway this summer. Mayor Jack Draper told the Star the huge facility isn’t sustainable in the long term without some help. “The city of Anniston, we don’t have the money to keep up an airport like that,” he said.
Surely there is something BAD wrong over at the FAA? A small town can’t afford to maintain the runway that was formerly — apparently — generating sufficient revenue to do so. So what does the mythical “they” do … fine them $1.6M. REALLY!! THIS one leaves me speechless. The FAA lets Mayor Daley off the hook for $33K. They let Santa Monica off the hook, free. And this tiny struggling City gets a $1.6M fine because they’re poor. Give us all a break, FAA. You’re absolute power has gone to your proverbial “head.” And your logic is fallacious.
I should send a letter over to that City and just tell them to bring some big bulldozers over after midnight and take care of the problem. OH … make sure to put some big red X’s on the remains. You’ll be fine. SIGH!
It sounds like you feel that the FAA is forcing this town to keep the airport open. I doubt that is the case, and I doubt that the FAA would care much if the town did indeed close down this airport. I believe what they’re trying to say is that if they WANT to keep it open, then they’ll have to keep it in proper condition.
As usual, the Big Brother Government can’t handle a situation….so what does it resort to ? Threats and extortion -page one of the “how to” Government Management Rulebook…
Privatize it and let an “entity with concern” run it…I bet it can survive without intervention. If no one in the “town” understands the value of an airport and refuses to treat it as an asset what do you think will happen?
Not quite sure who you are ranting against here Angelo. Is it the FAA or the town?