King Schools Announces New Aircraft Marshalling Course

King Schools introduced a new free video course on aircraft marshalling at the annual Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo on Friday. The online course, titled Understanding Aircraft Marshalling, covers topics including marshalling signals used on arrival, shut-down, start-up and departure along with specialty and seldom-used signals. In addition, it goes over what signals to give back to the marshaller when necessary.

“After a long flight, many general aviation pilots have found themselves in front of a marshaller, realizing they were either unfamiliar with, or very rusty on, marshalling signals,” said King Schools co-chair Martha King. “We developed this course to help fill that gap in aviation training.”

The course also includes discussion of risk management best practices while on the ground. Enrollment is required to take the course, which has a run time of 20 minutes. Understanding Aircraft Marshalling is available for free on the King Schools website.