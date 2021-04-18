FAA Says Internet Pre-Flights Better Than Flight Service Briefings

The FAA now says pilots should do their own pre-flight self briefing on the internet before flying and use Flight Service “in a consultative capacity” if they run into trouble. The agency has issued an advisory circular (AC) that essentially codifies what most pilots have been doing for a decade or more. “The FAA considers that a self-briefing may be compliant with current federal aviation regulations,” noting that there is likely better information available from the myriad apps and Web sites devoted to that purpose than by phoning a briefer. “By self-briefing, pilots can often improve their knowledge of weather and aeronautical information. Flight Service personnel are available should a pilot need assistance.”

The AC was issued March 15 and acknowledges that aviation technology has moved on from the 1-800-WX-BRIEF number drilled into student pilots for decades and that it should only be used as a backup. “Pilots are encouraged to utilize online automated weather resources to conduct self-briefings prior to contacting Flight Service,” the AC says. “Pilots who have preflight weather/risk assessment and risk mitigation skills are better prepared to make in-flight decisions as real-time weather information is consumed. This allows Flight Service to become a consultative resource that can be utilized when needed.” The AC isn’t a rule or a law and a legal preflight can still be obtained from Flight Service to satisfy the regs.