FAA Takes Blame For Capitol Evacuations

The FAA has apologized for the mayhem it inadvertently caused by not notifying Washington, D.C., authorities about a performance by the Army Golden Knights parachute team at Nationals Park before a baseball game on Wednesday evening. The unexpected appearance of a Twin Otter dispensing skydivers in the country’s most secure airspace prompted the Capitol Police to evacuate government buildings. The Army immediately issued statements saying it had filed all the necessary paperwork and received all the correct approvals and the FAA ate the requisite crow on Friday.
“The FAA’s initial review of the circumstances surrounding Wednesday night’s parachute demonstration by the U.S. Army Golden Knights at Nationals Park showed that we did not provide advance notification of this event to the U.S. Capitol Police,” the agency said in a statement. It also said it apologized “for the disruption and fear experienced by those who work” at the facilities that were evacuated. It said it’s talking with all the agencies involved to “take any additional steps necessary to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.”
I wonder if an apology will work for me if I commit a faux pas while zipping around?
They frightened fearful people, but did not break any laws. The army did everything that they were supposed to do. How people reacted, that was up to them
Get rid of the SFRA and this would not be an issue. I have no sympathy for those working with DC. If those employees and Congress persons and Senators are that afraid then they need to find another job somewhere else and let people who can deal with this work there.
I agree. Not a lot of courageousnesses is displayed by covering your head and running for cover over one of your own militaries airplanes.
It’s refreshing to see an entity of any kind take blame for a shortcoming rather than let it become a long dragged out scandal before finally fessing up.
They probably did not have a choice. As I understand, Nancy Pelosi went apeshit, and the FAA is a government agency, and needs to be subservient to her.
Good for Nancy Pelosi. As it should be after January 6.
Twin Otters over DC dropping paratroopers? It must be Russians! Evactuate!
I suggest that to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future we need to educate DC Police.
But then again, this is the DC Police; nevermind.
Maybe they were watching Red Dawn in Congress that morning. On the other hand, probably not. Red Dawn is all about patriotic Americans giving up everything to fight for their country and freedom. Quite the opposite of their paradigm.