FAA Warns 787s Especially Susceptible To 5G

The FAA is warning Boeing 787 operators that 5G interference “could prevent engine and braking systems from transitioning to landing mode, which could prevent an aircraft from stopping on the runway” when the runway surface is wet or contaminated. In an Airworthiness Notification issued Jan. 14, the agency says information from Boeing says “anomalies” in the 787 systems mean 5G interference with its radar altimeter can affect a host of systems, including those that allow the operation of controls that are only used when the plane is firmly on the runway.

“As a result, lack of thrust reverser and speedbrake deployment and increased idle thrust may occur; and brakes may be the only means to slow the airplane,” the FAA said in the notification. “Therefore, the presence of 5G C-Band interference can result in degraded deceleration performance, increased landing distance, and runway excursion.” The notification affects all 1,010 aircraft in service for almost 100 operators world wide and includes 137 aircraft registered in the U.S.