FAA Warns of Passenger Disruption Ahead of Inauguration

As the politically charged atmosphere around the Capitol last week spilled into airports and commercial aircraft, causing disruptions on flights and heckling of elected officials in the terminal, the FAA has issued a preemptive warning for travelers ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration in Washington.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson released this statement: “As a former airline captain, I can attest from firsthand experience that the cabin crew’s primary responsibility is to ensure the safety of all passengers. I expect all passengers to follow crew member instructions, which are in place for their safety and the safety of flight.” The FAA noted that it “will pursue strong enforcement action against anyone who endangers the safety of a flight, with penalties ranging from monetary fines to jail time.” The upper limit of the fine is $35,000.

Airlines have been steadily adding to their own “no fly” lists those passengers who refuse to wear masks in flight. Supposedly more than 2,000 people have been placed on these lists so far, and United Airlines alone added another 60 in the last week.