FAA Warns of Passenger Disruption Ahead of Inauguration

As the politically charged atmosphere around the Capitol last week spilled into airports and commercial aircraft, causing disruptions on flights and heckling of elected officials in the terminal, the FAA has issued a preemptive warning for travelers ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration in Washington.
FAA Administrator Steve Dickson released this statement: “As a former airline captain, I can attest from firsthand experience that the cabin crew’s primary responsibility is to ensure the safety of all passengers. I expect all passengers to follow crew member instructions, which are in place for their safety and the safety of flight.” The FAA noted that it “will pursue strong enforcement action against anyone who endangers the safety of a flight, with penalties ranging from monetary fines to jail time.” The upper limit of the fine is $35,000.
Airlines have been steadily adding to their own “no fly” lists those passengers who refuse to wear masks in flight. Supposedly more than 2,000 people have been placed on these lists so far, and United Airlines alone added another 60 in the last week.
To reduce the chances the same terrorist insurrectionist white supremacist scum will return to wreak havoc around the Inauguration, FBI Washington Field Office Assistant Director in Charge Steven D’Antuono said the bureau can add identified rioters to the no-fly list, which is maintained by the bureau and administered by the Transportation Security Administration.
“As for the no-fly list, we look at all tools and techniques that we possibly can use within the FBI and that’s something we are actively looking at.”
Why do we need the no-fly list? No intervention is ideal or foolproof but it DOES demonstrably reduce risks to public health and safety aboard those fragile flying cigar tubes.
Why are they legal and Constitutonal despite being restrictions on personal freedom? Because flying is a privilege, not a right.
