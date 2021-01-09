Indonesian 737-500 Missing

Debris believed to be from a second generation Boeing 737 that went missing Saturday has been spotted off the coast of Indonesia. The Sriwijaya Air 737-500 disappeared from radar four minutes after taking off from Jakarta on the 90-minute flight to the Indonesian island of Borneo at about 2:40 p.m. local time. The last contact with the aircraft was a request to climb to 29,000 feet. A dozen vessels, including four warships were concentrating their search in the waters between Lancang and Laki Island.

Authorities said fishers found metal debris in the area shortly after the aircraft went missing. The last major crash in Indonesia two years ago was the first of two catastrophic Boeing 737 MAX accidents which resulted in the 22-month grounding of the type and resulted in a $2.5 billion fine against Boeing for misleading authorities during the certification process. The aircraft involved in this incident was 27 years old.