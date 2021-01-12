Sensenich Gets STC For New Super Cub Prop

Sensenich Propeller has received Supplemental Type Certificate approval for its latest carbon-fiber, ground-adjustable propeller for Piper PA-18 Super Cubs. The fixed-pitch prop employs a unique pitch-change mechanism that allows for a broad range of pitch settings to be set quickly and repeatably, says the company. For now, the STC covers Super Cubs with the Lycoming O-360 installed, but Sensenich is working on another STC for the O-320-powered PA-18s.

“Our experimental customers have been raving about this propeller for several years, and now we can offer the same step up in performance to our certified customers,” says Sensenich President Donald Rowell. “This propeller’s quick and sure pitch adjustment gives the customer the option of maximum performance no matter what the flight profile may be.”

The propeller, which is half the weight of the most common metal props for the Super Cub, is available in diameters from 78 to 82 inches. According to Sensenich, the PA-18 sees performance improvements with the prop. Using the same engine speed in climb, the new prop results in a 140-FPM increase in climb rate and is 7 MPH faster in full-throttle level flight. When pitched to equal the traditional metal propeller’s climb rate, the PA-18 is some 8 MPH faster in cruise and 18 MPH faster in full-throttle level flight, according to the company.

The Sensenich pitch-setting rod (standing vertical) contacts a pin on each blade hub to accurately set blade angle.

The prop “features a co-cured bonded stainless steel leading edge for erosion and FOD protection,” according to Sensenich. The prop will be available in the first quarter of this year for $6350, or $7085 when combined with a lightweight composite spinner.