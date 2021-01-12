uAvionix Launches pingStation 2 ADS-B Receiver

uAvionix announced the launch of its pingStation 2 dual-frequency ADS-B ground receiver on Tuesday. The new ADS-B ground station, an upgraded version of the company’s pingStation, includes 978 and 1090 MHz ADS-B receivers, GPS, antenna and a Power-Over-Ethernet (POE) interface. According to uAvionix, the pingStation 2 has a range of more than 200 miles, a 50 percent increase over its predecessor, along with providing high-resolution timestamps and tool-free installation.

“With a selection of non-proprietary data interfaces, pingStation 2 is designed to integrate into a multitude of end-user applications, including airport displays, UAS GCS, Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Solutions, and Flight Information Displays (FID),” uAvionix said. “pingStation 2 is robust enough to be permanently mounted outdoors in harsh environmental conditions and small enough to be used as a mobile asset for roaming operations.”

uAvionix says its pingStation and pingStation 2 are currently in use around the world. In the U.S., pingStation has been used for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS/drone) projects such as the Vantis UAS Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) network in North Dakota and the New York UAS BVLOS Corridor. List price for the pingStation 2 is $1,750.